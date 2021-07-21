Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $423.76 Million

Brokerages expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to announce sales of $423.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Angi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $432.02 million and the lowest is $404.65 million. Angi reported sales of $375.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Angi.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. Angi has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,195.00 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $125,400.00. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Angi by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 215,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 112,112 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Angi by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angi by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 75,452 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

