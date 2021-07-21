Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on the mining company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.40% from the company’s previous close.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 8th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,635.56 ($47.50).

Shares of Anglo American stock traded up GBX 69.42 ($0.91) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,869.42 ($37.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,470,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,026. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9,250.99. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. The company has a market cap of £39.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.81.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Insiders acquired a total of 226 shares of company stock valued at $644,833 over the last 90 days.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

