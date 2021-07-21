Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 154,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,206,349 shares.The stock last traded at $68.79 and had previously closed at $66.93.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.
The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $133.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.28.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,737 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (NYSE:BUD)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
