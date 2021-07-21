Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 154,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,206,349 shares.The stock last traded at $68.79 and had previously closed at $66.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $133.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.28.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,737 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

