Annaly Capital Management (NLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLY. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

