Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jonestrading cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after buying an additional 2,515,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,891,000 after buying an additional 5,137,389 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after buying an additional 2,262,285 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,528,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,915,000 after buying an additional 601,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,147,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after buying an additional 1,382,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

AM opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.07. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

