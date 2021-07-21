Antero Resources (AR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Antero Resources to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Antero Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of AR stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $15.54.
About Antero Resources
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.
Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.