AntiMatter (MATTER) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $402,398.00

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for $0.0905 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $402,398.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,017,267 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

