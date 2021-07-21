Anyswap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.15 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00004092 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $24.23 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00038779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00109834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00144987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,714.53 or 0.99830320 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.