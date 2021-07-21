APENFT (NFT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $100.57 Million

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. APENFT has a total market cap of $34.70 million and $100.57 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APENFT coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00047660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013436 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.43 or 0.00789687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

APENFT Coin Profile

APENFT (NFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

