APIX (APIX) Price Tops $0.0258

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APIX has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00047375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013667 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $256.03 or 0.00799332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About APIX

APIX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

