AppCoins (APPC) Price Down 5.4% This Week

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $11.75 million and $96,085.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AppCoins has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00047472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.68 or 0.00816686 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,948,250 coins and its circulating supply is 244,948,249 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

