Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.3% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.66. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.63.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

