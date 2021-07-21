Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,479 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.98% of Applied Therapeutics worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APLT. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 2,560 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $47,078.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,159.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $108,106.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,740.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,214 shares of company stock worth $337,873 in the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APLT opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $520.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.16. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.36.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

