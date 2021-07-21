Apron Network (APN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.70 Million

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, Apron Network has traded 21% lower against the dollar. Apron Network has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $1.93 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apron Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0503 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00047371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00013489 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.71 or 0.00800810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Apron Network

Apron Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

