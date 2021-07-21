AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 22,786 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Essential Utilities worth $15,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Essential Utilities by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,494 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $206,021,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,280 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,126,000 after acquiring an additional 864,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,564,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,810,000 after acquiring an additional 576,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $49.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.26.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

