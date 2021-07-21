AQR Capital Management LLC Has $15.96 Million Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117,924 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of FTI Consulting worth $15,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 25.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 18.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 164,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 38,798 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.8% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,506,000 after purchasing an additional 239,044 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $136.76 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $147.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

