AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 227.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 111,695 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Westlake Chemical worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,669,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,857,000 after buying an additional 41,736 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,682,000 after buying an additional 38,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after buying an additional 168,049 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,283,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,517,000 after purchasing an additional 77,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.07.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.46. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.57.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 47.16%.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

