AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 368,732 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 116.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,732 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $14,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of TME stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.78. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.