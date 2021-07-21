Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 516.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,524 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,267,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,124,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 86.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 242,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 112,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,701,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,385,000 after purchasing an additional 92,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

ARMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

ARMK opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

