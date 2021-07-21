Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.
Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Archer-Daniels-Midland
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.
