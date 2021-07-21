Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.