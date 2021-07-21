Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.93% of Arcus Biosciences worth $38,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

In other Arcus Biosciences news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 4,857 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $116,033.73. Also, insider William Grossman sold 7,065 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $168,782.85. Insiders have sold 23,106 shares of company stock worth $553,421 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RCUS opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.16. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 price target on Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.49.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.