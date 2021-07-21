Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $30.88. Approximately 7,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 985,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

RCUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 price objective on Arcus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.49.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 8,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $210,972.59. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $116,033.73. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,106 shares of company stock valued at $553,421. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $118,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

