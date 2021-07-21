ArdCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $128,630.00 (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One ArdCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $14.70 million and $128,630.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ArdCoin Profile

ARDX is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

