Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Citigroup

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 248.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARDX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $7.70 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.34.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.95.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $54,675.00. Insiders have sold a total of 13,708 shares of company stock valued at $99,088 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,135,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,013,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ardelyx by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,416,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,982,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,606,000 after purchasing an additional 60,320 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Ardelyx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 5,176,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,607,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,961,000 after purchasing an additional 451,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

