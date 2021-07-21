Ardor (ARDR) 1-Day Volume Hits $8.83 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $132.93 million and approximately $8.83 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00032612 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00236836 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00033694 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00011391 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a multichain blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture. The security of the whole network is provided by the parent Ardor chain while the interoperable child chains have all the rich functionality. This elegant design and access to hybrid user permissioning capabilities are the key to the flexibility necessary for a variety of use cases and opens the door towards mainstream adoption of blockchain technology. Not only that – Ardor is created with scalability in mind and solves many existing industry problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for easily customizable-yet-compatible blockchain solutions. Where did Ardor come from? Ardor is being developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016. The company started upgrading Nxt blockchain system and created Ardor to provide a platform for facilitated and accelerated transactions. The platform obtained a good reputation among users, analysts, investors, and experts. Ardor’s mission is to form a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform facilitating different concepts implementation. Jelurida worked on creating ways to allow each third-party developer to make his own projects. The platform’s authors presented a smart contract technology that is completely different from Ethereum although some parallels are made between them. What are the advantages of Ardor? All child chains have their own native tokens, used as a unit of value and forpaying transaction fees, and a variety of ready to use features;Scalability is achieved by pruning of the unnecessary child chain data once theyare included in the permissionless Ardor parent chain, preventing the "bloat" ofthe network;All child chains are connected and share the same source code, ensuringecosystem interoperability that allows child chain token trading to one another ina fully decentralized way and transactions on one child chain to access data orentities on another.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

