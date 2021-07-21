Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 165,874 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.28% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $11,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

ARNA stock opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.53. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

