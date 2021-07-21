Ares Capital (ARCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ares Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

