Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.97 Million

Analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to announce $385.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $392.00 million and the lowest is $379.72 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $350.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 91.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 27.5% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,117,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 25.8% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 66,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

