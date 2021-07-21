Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,712 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.81% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 66.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

