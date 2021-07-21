argenx’s (ARGX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $400.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

NASDAQ ARGX traded up $9.40 on Wednesday, hitting $319.77. 3,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.91. argenx has a 52-week low of $212.66 and a 52-week high of $382.15. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that argenx will post -12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in argenx by 15.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of argenx by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

