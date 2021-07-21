argenx’s (ARGX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $400.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.09% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.21.
NASDAQ ARGX traded up $9.40 on Wednesday, hitting $319.77. 3,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.91. argenx has a 52-week low of $212.66 and a 52-week high of $382.15. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in argenx by 15.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of argenx by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
