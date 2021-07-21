ArGo Market Capitalization Hits $551,848.31 (ARGO)

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, ArGo has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ArGo has a market cap of $551,848.31 and approximately $4,970.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0620 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ArGo

ArGo is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

