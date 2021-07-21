Argon (ARGON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $69,592.00

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, Argon has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $69,592.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00038476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00107137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00145220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,168.76 or 0.99475141 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003109 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 78,633,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,419,492 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.