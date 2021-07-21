Arion (ARION) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a total market cap of $31,914.96 and $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00038518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00103630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00144752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,899.01 or 1.00079928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,304,280 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

