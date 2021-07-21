Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.29% of Arista Networks worth $297,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,673. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $378.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.01.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total transaction of $3,722,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,650.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total value of $131,381.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at $316,451.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,146 shares of company stock valued at $30,744,433. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.47.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.