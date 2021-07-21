Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will report sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full year sales of $6.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Arko by 24,639.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71. Arko has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

