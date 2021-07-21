Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,191 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.51% of Daseke worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Daseke by 371.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Daseke, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.41 million, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Daseke had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Daseke currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

