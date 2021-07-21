Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 11,300 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.58% of Caesarstone worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 10.0% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,054,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,205,000 after purchasing an additional 186,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,741,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 13.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 58.7% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 396,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 146,703 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the first quarter worth about $3,625,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.46 million, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.88. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $146.03 million for the quarter. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 3.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

CSTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Caesarstone in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

