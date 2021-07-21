Ascendant Digital Acquisition (NYSE:ACND) Trading Up 10.4%

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND)’s share price was up 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 3,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 368,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87.

Get Ascendant Digital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,512,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.