Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Trading Down 8.1%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) shares dropped 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 19,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22.

About Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF)

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

