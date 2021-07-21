Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$1.85 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.78% from the stock’s previous close.

AOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

AOT traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.18. The company had a trading volume of 28,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,326. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.26. Ascot Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.84 and a 52-week high of C$1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$443.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Ascot Resources will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

