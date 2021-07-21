ASGN (ASGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ASGN to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.17. ASGN has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $110.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASGN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

