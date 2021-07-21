Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 159 ($2.08). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 157 ($2.05), with a volume of 69,857 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.28. The company has a market capitalization of £134.96 million and a P/E ratio of 5.79.

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust news, insider Rita Dhut bought 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,957.66 ($5,170.71).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

