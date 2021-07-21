Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,620 ($73.43). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 5,586 ($72.98), with a volume of 752,522 shares.

AHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ashtead Group to GBX 5,280 ($68.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,842.57 ($63.27).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,248.28. The company has a market cap of £25.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

In related news, insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total value of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

Ashtead Group Company Profile (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.