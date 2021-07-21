ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €650.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €650.00 ($764.71) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASML. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €573.27 ($674.44).

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

