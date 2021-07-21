AssetMark Financial (AMK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AMK opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.93 and a beta of 1.14. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $29.14.

In other news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,466.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,608,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,140. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMK shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

