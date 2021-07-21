AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $225,820.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $1,608,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock worth $1,905,140 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,599,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,918,000 after buying an additional 792,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 38.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,128,000 after buying an additional 651,218 shares during the period. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth $10,865,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth $10,789,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 27.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 854,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after buying an additional 185,905 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMK opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.93 and a beta of 1.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. AssetMark Financial’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

