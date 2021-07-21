AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a £100 ($130.65) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 16th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,224.62 ($120.52).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,549.59 ($111.70) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £112.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,033 ($118.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,298.30.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.