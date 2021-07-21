AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZN. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.93. The company has a market cap of $151.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.