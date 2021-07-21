AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stake Lessened by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,552,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685,451 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up approximately 0.8% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of AstraZeneca worth $176,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after buying an additional 4,124,723 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,388,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,286,000 after buying an additional 537,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after buying an additional 1,747,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 35.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,416,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,044,000 after buying an additional 1,693,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.89. The stock had a trading volume of 954,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,789,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

