Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.11. Astrotech shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 574,277 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Astrotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 71.06% and a negative net margin of 1,686.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astrotech by 296.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 567,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Astrotech by 79.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 87,637 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astrotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Astrotech by 878.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Astrotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

